CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

LeToya Luckett Says Getting Kicked Out Of Destiny’s Child Pushed Her Closer To God

The Pan African Film & Arts Festival Premiere Of Screen Gems' 'About Last Night'

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

via BlackAmericaWeb:

We all know that LeToya was a member of Destiny’s Child and she was just 19 years old when firced out of the group. Having spent almost all of her childhood in show business, the Houston native admits that she was unsure of what to do with her life.

CLICK HERE to read full story

#CouplesWeLove: LeToya Luckett & Tommicus Walker Got That “God Sent You To Me” Love

16 photos Launch gallery

#CouplesWeLove: LeToya Luckett & Tommicus Walker Got That “God Sent You To Me” Love

Continue reading #CouplesWeLove: LeToya Luckett & Tommicus Walker Got That “God Sent You To Me” Love

#CouplesWeLove: LeToya Luckett & Tommicus Walker Got That “God Sent You To Me” Love

LeToya Luckett Says Getting Kicked Out Of Destiny’s Child Pushed Her Closer To God was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Videos
Latest
Spike Lee Calls Out Press For Weak Coverage…
 2 hours ago
08.21.19
Colin Kaepernick Details How Black Man’s Death By…
 2 hours ago
08.21.19
Fox News Founder Roger Ailes Dies At 77
Trailer Drops for Movie Based on Roger Ailes…
 2 hours ago
08.21.19
Jay-Z 4:44 Tour - Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Cleveland Brown’s Fans May Not Be Very Happy…
 4 hours ago
08.21.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close