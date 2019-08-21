CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

QuestLove To Executive Produce ‘Soul Train’ Broadway Show

Samsung Supper Club With D'Angelo At SXSW 2015

Source: Rick Kern / Getty

The ‘Hippest Trip In America’ is coming to the stage. Questlove is set to executive produce a Broadway musical in honor of the legendary broadcast, ‘Soul Train.’ Questlove will team up with co-executive producer Tony Cornelius, son of the late Don Cornelius, playwright Dominique Morisseau, choreographer Camille A. Brown, and Director Kamilah Forbes. The musical is expected to hit Broadway in 2021, marking the 50th anniversary of the original show.

(Source–The Hollywood Reporter)

QuestLove To Executive Produce ‘Soul Train’ Broadway Show was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Spike Lee Calls Out Press For Weak Coverage…
 2 hours ago
08.21.19
Colin Kaepernick Details How Black Man’s Death By…
 2 hours ago
08.21.19
Fox News Founder Roger Ailes Dies At 77
Trailer Drops for Movie Based on Roger Ailes…
 2 hours ago
08.21.19
Jay-Z 4:44 Tour - Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Cleveland Brown’s Fans May Not Be Very Happy…
 4 hours ago
08.21.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close