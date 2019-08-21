4 Students Shot During Party Near Clark Atlanta University

According to Channel 2 Action News, several students were injured in a shooting near the campus of Clark Atlanta University late Tuesday night, during a block party around 10:30 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they found four female students, ages 17 through 19, with injuries. They were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and are listed as stable.

The shooting took place on the steps of a library used by Clark Atlanta University, Spelman and Morehouse students.

According to reports, the gunfire was triggered by a confrontation.

“It appears there were two separate groups that were targeting each other and the students in the crossfire,” said Atlanta Police Capt. William Rucker.

One Clark Atlanta University freshman told the station that she had second thoughts of hanging out before the first day classes.

“I was telling my roommates, I was like, ‘Ya’ll, its class tomorrow let’s stay in.’ Thank God I was taking forever to get dressed right after it happened,” said freshman Samone Wright.

One girl was shot in the chest, another in the leg and bullets grazed two other girls.

There is a security camera in the area that may have recorded the shooting.

