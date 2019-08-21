Colin Kaepernick’s Attorney Says JAY-Z’s NFL Partnership Is Cold-Blooded

JAY-Z and his partnership with the NFL continues to receive backlash, and some support, from all fronts. In a recent interview, Colin Kaepernick’s lawyer called the Brooklyn mogul’s move “cold-blooded.”

“This deal between Jay-Z and the NFL crosses the intellectual picket line,” said Kap’s attorney Mark Geragos, who reportedly described the deal as cold-blooded, in a phone interview with ABC News.

He added, “I can confirm to you that the deal was already done prior to any conversation that [Kaepernick] had with Jay-Z and he certainly didn’t have any conversations with the NFL.”

The first question for many when it was even still rumored that JAY-Z was going to partner with the NFL was, “Is Colin Kaepernick involved?”

Wel Kap is not, and after a suspect answer, JAY-Z’s peers, NFL players, fans and anyone you can think of have been debating the merits of the move.

Cold world.

