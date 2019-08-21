‘Dancing with the Stars’ Adds Sean Spicer to the Cast For New Season

ABC’s long-running, popular reality competition series ‘ Dancing with the Stars’ has unveiled its new set of celebrities to compete in the show’s upcoming 28th season.

One of the new additions is former White House press secretary Sean Spicer. The first to serve in that position under President Donald Trump’s administration.

Following the announcement of the casting on ‘Good Morning America,’ ‘DWTS’ host Tom Bergeron took to Twitter to give his thoughts on Spicer’s involvement.

Some thoughts about today pic.twitter.com/aCQ4SHrGCI — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) August 21, 2019

Bergeron is not the only one expressing his displeasure with the controversial casting, and others sound off, according to News5Cleveland.com:

“Do a season that’s all war criminals next,” Amy Brown wrote. Gabe Ortiz added, “Great job normalizing a white supremacist administration, guys.”

In addition to Spicer, other stars joining ‘DWTS’ include Lauren Alaina (‘American Idol’), Christie Brinkley, Ally Brooke (Fifth Harmony), Hannah Brown (‘The Bachelorette’), Karamo Brown (‘Queer Eye’), Kate Flannery (‘The Office’), Ray Lewis, Kel Mitchell (‘All That,’ ‘Kenan and Kel’), Lamar Odom, James Van Der Beek (‘Dawson’s Creek’), and Mary Wilson (The Supremes).

Will you be watching ‘Dancing with the Stars’ this season?

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of ABC and WENN

Second Picture Courtesy of Lou Rocco and Getty Images

Video, Third Picture, and First and Second Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and WEWS News 5 Cleveland