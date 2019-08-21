CLOSE
‘Dancing with the Stars’ Adds Sean Spicer to the Cast For New Season

GLEB SAVCHENKO, WITNEY CARSON, RAY LEWIS, DANIELLA KARAGACH, SEAN SPICER, PASHA PASHKOV, CHRISTIE BRINKLEY, LAUREN ALAINA, BRANDON ARMSTRONG, KATE FLANNERY, KEL MITCHELL

Source: Lou Rocco / Getty

ABC’s long-running, popular reality competition series ‘ Dancing with the Stars’ has unveiled its new set of celebrities to compete in the show’s upcoming 28th season.

One of the new additions is former White House press secretary Sean Spicer.  The first to serve in that position under President Donald Trump’s administration.

Following the announcement of the casting on ‘Good Morning America,’ ‘DWTS’ host Tom Bergeron took to Twitter to give his thoughts on Spicer’s involvement.

Bergeron is not the only one expressing his displeasure with the controversial casting, and others sound off, according to News5Cleveland.com:

“Do a season that’s all war criminals next,” Amy Brown wrote. Gabe Ortiz added, “Great job normalizing a white supremacist administration, guys.”

In addition to Spicer, other stars joining ‘DWTS’ include Lauren Alaina (‘American Idol’), Christie Brinkley, Ally Brooke (Fifth Harmony), Hannah Brown (‘The Bachelorette’), Karamo Brown (‘Queer Eye’), Kate Flannery (‘The Office’), Ray Lewis, Kel Mitchell (‘All That,’ ‘Kenan and Kel’), Lamar Odom, James Van Der Beek (‘Dawson’s Creek’), and Mary Wilson (The Supremes).

Will you be watching ‘Dancing with the Stars’ this season?

 

