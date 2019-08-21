CLOSE
Dancing With The Stars Returns! Here’s This Season’s Cast!

ABC's 'Dancing With the Stars' - Season 20 - Week Six

Source: Adam Taylor / Getty

If you’ve been waiting for DWTS to return well the wait is soon OVER!

DWTS is set to premiere September 16th. Less than a month away!

Here’s the cast members:

Bachelorette Hannah Brown,

NBA player Lamar Odom,

White House press secretary Sean Spicer,

Supermodel Christie Brinkley,

Actor James Van Der Beek,

NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis and Country singer Lauren Alaina

Set you tv reminders NOW!

Source:deadline.com

 

