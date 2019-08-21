PHOENIX POLICE MUST NOW DOCUMENT EVERY TIME THEY DRAW THEIR WEAPON

There is a new law requirement in Phoenix Arizona that is causing major controversy. Police officers in Phoenix must now document every time they pull out their gun on someone. The officer must fill out a form of the incident that caused them to draw their weapon and it must be reviewed by a supervisor.

According to CNN.com, the new policy has been put in place amid a recent outcry from the city’s residents about aggressive police tactics.

Police Chief Jeri Williams said at a news conference, “I think this is a first step in being . . . that accountable, transparent organization that is willing to share what we do and how we do it.”

Cnn reported that two separate panels recommended the documentation of these incidents, including the National Police Foundation, which had been asked by the city to study its spike in officer-involved shootings last year. Other cities have similar reporting requirements, including Dallas, Baltimore, Cleveland, New Orleans, and Chicago.

Concerns about the policy are that it could potentially cause some officers to hesitate in life-threatening situations.

