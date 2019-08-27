CLOSE
Disney Plus Will NOT have Any Rated R Content

If your concerned about your kids watching anything R-rated on the new Disney Plus streaming service, don’t be!

Disney has confirmed that everything will be PG-13! If your an adult and looking for something R-rated its more than likely easy to catch it on Hulu!

What you can see on Disney + is spin-offs and remakes of a bunch of your old favorites, as well as some of this year’s box office hits like The Lion King and Toy Story 4. 

