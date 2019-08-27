Aaliyah’s Estate Asks Fans To “Respect” Wax Figure After Fan Violation

Why do fans tend to go to the overboard when it’s not necessary?

Such was the case this past weekend when a fan of Aaliyah took it upon herself to deface the new wax figure of the “One In A Million” singer by putting lip gloss on the figure at the Madame Tussauds wax museum in Las Vegas.

Apparently this is just one example of someone disrespecting the work that went into creating this spot-on recreation of Aaliyah’s “Try Again” image which has pushed the family to take to Twitter to post a picture of the violation and ask everyone who visits the wax museum to keep be respectful of her memory and the figure itself.

“We ask kindly that anyone visiting the Aaliyah wax figure @TussaudsVegas please treat it with respect, this has been a lot of years of hard work by her fans petitioning and her family’s @RAD_6 support ! Below is inappropriate and unacceptable #TeamAaliyah.”

We ask kindly that anyone visiting the Aaliyah wax figure @TussaudsVegas please treat it with respect, this has been a lot of years of hard work by her fans petitioning and her family’s @RAD_6 support ! Below is inappropriate and unacceptable #TeamAaliyah pic.twitter.com/QBcsHNdkfB — Aaliyah (@AaliyahHaughton) August 26, 2019

Please people, keep your hands to yourselves. It’s not that hard.

Aaliyah’s family has been going through the motions as of late thanks to the accusations made in Surviving R. Kelly in which a back-up dancer claimed to have witnessed Kell’s lawbreaking relationship with an underage Aaliyah and rumors that Kelly also had a relationship with Aaliyah’s mother. This is something that’s completely unnecessary for them to have to deal with. So please, respect their wishes.

