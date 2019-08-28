Sam Sylk Reality Hour We Had An Affair Our Boss Say’s 1 Of Has To Go

BOY OH BOY, talk about a bad remix to ‘TODAY’s’ 90’s hit ‘Him or Me’!!
A young lady hit up Sam Sylk, radio host of The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK, during his Reality Hour segment by dropping a letter in his Facebook Message box to give a strange request. She was dating a married co-worker but when the co-workers wife found out she went to HR now they want one of the two to go!
So Sam Sylk told her 🎶 baby it’s you tell him what you want to do, now that you seen that man tell them girl as it pertains to your job is it gonna be him or you ? 🎶
See what the real answer to her reality question is below.
Dear Sam
I had an affair with a co-worker for about a year and some change. He got cold feet and decided to stay with his wife who he had told me he was going to leave. When she found out about us she started blowing up my phone even though we are not messing around anymore. Then she started calling our job. My boss told us last week that her calling is becoming an issue, and one of us must go. My boss say’s he would like us to make the decision of which one will go on their own but if we don’t he will. I feel since it’s his wife causing the issue it should be him. He say’s he has a family and I don’t so it should be me that goes and finds other employment. What do you think we should do?