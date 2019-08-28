Sam Sylk Reality Hour We Had An Affair Our Boss Say’s 1 Of Has To Go

BOY OH BOY, talk about a bad remix to ‘TODAY’s’ 90’s hit ‘Him or Me’!!

A young lady hit up Sam Sylk, radio host of The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK, during his Reality Hour segment by dropping a letter in his Facebook Message box to give a strange request. She was dating a married co-worker but when the co-workers wife found out she went to HR now they want one of the two to go!

So Sam Sylk told her 🎶 baby it’s you tell him what you want to do, now that you seen that man tell them girl as it pertains to your job is it gonna be him or you ? 🎶

See what the real answer to her reality question is below.