The hot girl summer is clearly not over yet. Two media titans dropped their past issues for a fun time that included dancers and tequila.

As spotted on Page Six Wendy Williams and her former foe Nene Leakes have made up and they decided to paint the town red now that they are back on good terms. The two reportedly took their talents to FlashDancers; a pricey gentleman’s club in the Tribeca section of Manhattan. According to the report they originally linked at Rick Ross’ Port Of Miami 2 album release party earlier that night then made their way to the shake joint. Sources say Williams and Leakes partied the night away with shots of Don Julio 1942 and multiple female dancers.

This came to many as a surprise as the ladies have had their history of shading one another. In 2014 the New Jersey native expressed her disappointment in Nene “defacing” her $10,000 Hermès Birkin bag. As expected Leakes did not bite her tongue about Wendy telling reporters she should “be scared”. It is also rumored their rift turned so petty Williams allegedly asked Fox to pull the plug on Nene’s television deal.

The personalities shared photos from their time together on their respective social media feeds. Wendy’s caption made it clear the two are back friends. “Why is REAL life soo funny?! Renewed girls are the best time!” she wrote.

Season 11 of The Wendy Williams Show returns Monday, September 16.

Photo: IZZY/WENN.com

Wendy Williams Squashes Beef With Nene Leakes At Strip Club? was originally published on hiphopwired.com

