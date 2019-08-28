via eurweb:

In an interview Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson talks about growning up..being a bully and finding God

“I was going to church to see the cute girls,” he said, “and then in sixth grade, I had a dream that my dad passed away. And that Sunday, I went to church, and I just start bawling all of sudden. And that’s when my life kind of changed.” That, he says, is when he fell in love with Jesus.

CLICK HERE to read story

QB RUSSELL WILSON TALKS ABOUT HOW HE FOUND JESUS was originally published on praisecleveland.com