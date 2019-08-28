CLOSE
QB RUSSELL WILSON TALKS ABOUT HOW HE FOUND JESUS

In an interview Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson talks about growning up..being a bully and finding God

“I was going to church to see the cute girls,” he said, “and then in sixth grade, I had a dream that my dad passed away. And that Sunday, I went to church, and I just start bawling all of sudden. And that’s when my life kind of changed.” That, he says, is when he fell in love with Jesus.

