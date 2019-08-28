via Wkyc:
Getting ready for the school year will be a little less stressful for teachers as Cleveland Browns Cornerback Denzel Ward with help from The Dream Builders Foundation
Took teachers from Carylwood Intermediate School in Bedford Heights to Great Northern Mall for a shopping spree at JCPenny.
More than two dozen teachers were in attendance for the special occasion. The school district posted pictures to social media of the experience. JCPenny also donated $1,000 to Carlywood to provide socks and underwear for kids in need.
LOCAL NEWS: BROWNS DENZEL WARD HELPING TEACHERS THIS SCHOOL YEAR was originally published on praisecleveland.com