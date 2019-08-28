CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

LOCAL NEWS: BROWNS DENZEL WARD HELPING TEACHERS THIS SCHOOL YEAR

Washington Redskins v Cleveland Browns

Source: Diamond Images / Getty

via Wkyc:

Getting ready for the school year will be a little less stressful for teachers as Cleveland Browns Cornerback Denzel Ward with help from The Dream Builders Foundation

Took teachers from Carylwood Intermediate School in Bedford Heights to Great Northern Mall for a shopping spree at JCPenny.

More than two dozen teachers were in attendance for the special occasion. The school district posted pictures to social media of the experience. JCPenny also donated $1,000 to Carlywood to provide socks and underwear for kids in need.

CLICK HERE to read story

Celebrity Real Life Teachers And Those Who Played Them On TV

9 photos Launch gallery

Celebrity Real Life Teachers And Those Who Played Them On TV

Continue reading Celebrity Real Life Teachers And Those Who Played Them On TV

Celebrity Real Life Teachers And Those Who Played Them On TV

We decided to highlight former teachers who just so happen to be famous now and the actors and actresses that played them on television and in movies.

LOCAL NEWS: BROWNS DENZEL WARD HELPING TEACHERS THIS SCHOOL YEAR was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Videos
Latest
50 Cent Tells The Emmys They Can “Kiss…
 4 hours ago
08.28.19
Sam Sylk
Sam Sylk Reality Hour: I Don’t Want My…
 5 hours ago
08.28.19
Joe Responds To Fans Demanding OG Version of…
 6 hours ago
08.28.19
Cops Are Going To Hate A$AP Rocky’s New…
 7 hours ago
08.28.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close