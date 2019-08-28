CLOSE
Richard Pryor Jr. Seems To Confirm That Paul Mooney Sexually Abused Him

Reports surfaced about allegations against comedian Paul Mooney and the claim that he sexually violated Richard Pryor’s son, Richard Pryor Jr.

Pryor’s former bodyguard, Rashon Kahn, made the allegations, saying that Pryor, Sr. at one point had a $1M bounty on Mooney because of it. Pryor Jr.’s  stepmother, Jennifer Pryor, confirmed the allegations, though it was hard to determine how old Pryor Jr. was at the time of the violation

