Comedian Leslie Jones is leaving Saturday Night Live after five seasons.
The 51-year-old Jones recently landed a role in Eddie Murphy’s Coming to America sequel and she also has an upcoming Netflix special. She’ll be taping the stand-up comedy special in Washington, DC on September 10th.
(Source–The Hollywood Reporter)
See Also:
‘Guess who’s coming back?’…SNL Announces New Line Up For Season 45
Alec Baldwin Says He’s Finished Playing Donald Trump on ‘SNL’
SNL Celebrates Their 40th Anniversary In NYC
22 photos Launch gallery
SNL Celebrates Their 40th Anniversary In NYC
1. KimYe poses with Chris Rock backstage.Source: 1 of 22
2. Miley Cyrus makes her way inside.Source: 2 of 22
3. Kim Kardashian makes her way inside.Source: 3 of 22
4. Cuba Gooding Jr.Source: 4 of 22
5. Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig.Source: 5 of 22
6. Gabby SidibeSource: 6 of 22
7. 50 Cent and guestSource: 7 of 22
8. Sarah PalinSource: 8 of 22
9. Eddie MurphySource: 9 of 22
10. James FrancoSource: 10 of 22
11. Betty WhiteSource: 11 of 22
12. Kerry WashingtonSource: 12 of 22
13. Jim CarreySource: 13 of 22
14. Tina FeySource: 14 of 22
15. Dave Chappelle and his wifeSource: 15 of 22
16. J.B. Smoove and his wifeSource: 16 of 22
17. Taylor SwiftSource: 17 of 22
18. Emma StoneSource: 18 of 22
19. Chris Rock and Bradley CooperSource: 19 of 22
20. LudacrisSource: 20 of 22
21. Adam Sandler and Jackie SandlerSource: 21 of 22
22. Jimmy Fallon and Justin TimberlakeSource: 22 of 22
‘She’s outta there’…Leslie Jones Leaving SNL was originally published on tlcnaptown.com