‘She’s outta there’…Leslie Jones Leaving SNL

Leslie Jones

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

Comedian Leslie Jones is leaving Saturday Night Live after five seasons.

The 51-year-old Jones recently landed a role in Eddie Murphy’s Coming to America sequel and she also has an upcoming Netflix special. She’ll be taping the stand-up comedy special in Washington, DC on September 10th.

(Source–The Hollywood Reporter)

‘She’s outta there’…Leslie Jones Leaving SNL was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

