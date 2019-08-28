‘She’s outta there’…Leslie Jones Leaving SNL

Comedian Leslie Jones is leaving Saturday Night Live after five seasons.

The 51-year-old Jones recently landed a role in Eddie Murphy’s Coming to America sequel and she also has an upcoming Netflix special. She’ll be taping the stand-up comedy special in Washington, DC on September 10th.

(Source–The Hollywood Reporter)

