Sam Sylk Reality Hour: I Don’t Want My Son In My Ex’s Mistress Wedding!?

There is a thin line between love, petty, mature thing to do, getting over it and hate. And when it comes to divorce and adultery the biblical way to handle it in reality always becomes a blurred line. So it only makes sense that when folks hit up Sam Sylk, radio host of The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK, during his Reality Hour segment by dropping a letter in his Facebook Message box that refer to him as the relationship Optometrist.

A lady hit up Dr. Sam Sylk to get a no view on how to handle her ex-husband, baby daddy marrying the woman that he had an affair with that led to their divorce. However the weeding didn’t bother her, it was the fact that they wanted her son to participate. Was she being petty or nah? Find out below.

Dear Sam My husband and I got a divorce about 1 and a 1/2 ago we have a 7 year old son. The reason for our divorce was because he was cheating on me with a who he not only messing around with she was harassing me. Needles to say our divorce was messy. Our child’s visitation with his dad goes through his mother. Well according to his mother my ex-husband is getting married to the woman he was cheating on me with and they want my son to be in their wedding. I’m really not for him being in their wedding because of all of our history. His mother say’s me not letting my son be in the wedding is being petty and childish. Am I wrong? How should I be handling this situation?