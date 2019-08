When you’re dating a few things are supposed to happen! But nowadays these things just don’t happen. You’re supposed to get nervous before the date, you’re supposed to take too long getting ready, the man is supposed to walk the lady home. And dates are supposed to be dinner! Netflix and chill is not a date people.

D.L.’s Top 10 Things That Are Supposed To Happen On Real Dates was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: