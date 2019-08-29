CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

LOCAL NEWS: Robert P. Madison First Black Architect Than Helped Design Cleveland

I have to decide how I want it to be made

Source: eclipse_images / Getty

via Wkyc:

Do you know who Robert P Madison is…Well he had a hand in shaping Clevealnd’s Landscape..

He opened up the first African-American architectural firm in Ohio with a bachelor’s degree from Case Western University and a master’s degree from Harvard.

CLICK HERE to read story

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet

Tina Campbell Through The Years [PHOTOS]

10 photos Launch gallery

Tina Campbell Through The Years [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Tina Campbell Through The Years [PHOTOS]

Tina Campbell Through The Years [PHOTOS]

LOCAL NEWS: Robert P. Madison First Black Architect Than Helped Design Cleveland was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Videos
Latest
5 items
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Malaysia’s Beauty Business Glow Up…
 11 hours ago
08.28.19
Power Press Photo: James St. Patrick
Change Gone Come Big Rich Town: Do You…
 13 hours ago
08.28.19
Richard Pryor
Richard Pryor Jr. Says, He & Paul Mooney…
 13 hours ago
08.28.19
White TV Anchor Compared Co-Anchor To An Ape,…
 18 hours ago
08.29.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close