via fox8cleveland:

There were a lot of police activity last evening at the home of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson,

An officer on scene told our crew that a juvenile was taken into custody for questioning.

Mayor Jackson’s home has 24/7 police protection, but Wednesday evening multiple patrol cars and homicide detectives showed up.

CLICK HERE to read story

LOCAL NEWS: POLICE ACTIVITY AT CLEVELAND MAYOR FRANK JACKSON’S HOME was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: