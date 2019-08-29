CLOSE
Lebron Celebrates Savannah James’ Birthday

Remy Martin presents Chris Bosh Comedy Club & Boardwalk Casino Night for 28th Birthday

via Joy105:

It was a great time as NBA Superstar and Akron Native LeBron James hele a birthday party for his wife Savannah,

Oh Yes Lebron was getting down on the dance floor with his wife Savannah to celebrate her 33rd birthday. LeBron, along with a ton of family and friends, came out to a big celebration for Savannah James last night. The party was held at a sick mansion in Los Angeles and included very fancy décor.

Exclusives
