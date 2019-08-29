CLOSE
[VIDEO] Snoop Dogg Is The Reason KFC Launched Vegan Chicken

By now you have probably heard that KFC will be launching a new vegan chicken. But, you have to give credit where credit is due. Snoop Dogg is the real MVP behind the KFC new vegan chicken. Check out the video below.

Colonel out here creating Kentucky Fried Miracles with Beyond Fried Chicken. Tastes🔥@kfc @beyondmeat

[VIDEO] Snoop Dogg Is The Reason KFC Launched Vegan Chicken was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

