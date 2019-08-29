By now you have probably heard that KFC will be launching a new vegan chicken. But, you have to give credit where credit is due. Snoop Dogg is the real MVP behind the KFC new vegan chicken. Check out the video below.
View this post on Instagram
Colonel out here creating Kentucky Fried Miracles with Beyond Fried Chicken. Tastes@kfc @beyondmeat
See Also:
Nipsey Hussle Was Asked to Play Snoop Dogg in Tupac Movie
Snoop Dogg Backs ‘Uber For Weed’ + 11 More Rappers With Multimillion-Dollar Business Empires
12 photos Launch gallery
Snoop Dogg Backs ‘Uber For Weed’ + 11 More Rappers With Multimillion-Dollar Business Empires
1. Snoop DoggSource: 1 of 12
2. Jean GraeSource: 2 of 12
3. Russell SimmonsSource: 3 of 12
4. Kanye WestSource: 4 of 12
5. Freddie GibbsSource: 5 of 12
6. ChamillionaireSource: 6 of 12
7. 50 CentSource: 7 of 12
8. Chance the RapperSource: 8 of 12
9. Jay-ZSource: 9 of 12
10. Tyler, The CreatorSource: 10 of 12
11. Nicki MinajSource: 11 of 12
12. Dr. DreSource: 12 of 12
[VIDEO] Snoop Dogg Is The Reason KFC Launched Vegan Chicken was originally published on tlcnaptown.com