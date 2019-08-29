By now you have probably heard that KFC will be launching a new vegan chicken. But, you have to give credit where credit is due. Snoop Dogg is the real MVP behind the KFC new vegan chicken. Check out the video below.

See Also:

Snoop Dogg’s Album Out NOW!

Nipsey Hussle Was Asked to Play Snoop Dogg in Tupac Movie

[VIDEO] Snoop Dogg Is The Reason KFC Launched Vegan Chicken was originally published on tlcnaptown.com