CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Sasha Obama Attending University Of Michigan

Sasha & Malia Smiling

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

Sasha Obama will be going to that team up north! The daughter of former POTUS Barack and Michelle Obama will be attending the University of Michigan. She was recently spotted at freshman orientation along with her personal security (Secret Agents).

USA - 2008 Presidential Election - Barack Obama Elected President

Source: Ralf-Finn Hestoft / Getty

According to TheJasmineBrand.com, a third-year film student from Redford, Zach Lassen, said,”“I was walking by pushing a vacuum and she walked out right in front of me. I said, ‘Excuse me.’ It was a crowded hallway with her and some Secret Service dudes.”

Her sister Malia attends Harvard University and both her parents attended Harvard Law School.

Maybe we will catch Sasha and her secret service agents at the OSU vs. Michigan game.

Sasha Obama Attending University Of Michigan was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
So Fowl: Future Claims He Put Chicken Sandwich…
 2 hours ago
08.29.19
Sasha Obama Attending University Of Michigan
 6 hours ago
08.29.19
Robin Thicke Finds Himself Becoming More And More…
 6 hours ago
08.29.19
[VIDEO] Snoop Dogg Is The Reason KFC Launched…
 7 hours ago
08.29.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close