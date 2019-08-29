CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Niecy Nash On How Her Dream Vacation Almost Led To Oprah Taking Her Life [VIDEO]

Niecy Nash talks about how vacationing with Oprah came to fruition...

Premiere Of OWN's "Queen Sugar" - Reception

Source: Todd Williamson / Getty

One of the perks of working on Ava DuVernay‘s masterpiece When They See Us was also getting to work with Oprah – and for Niecy Nash, she took that relationship to a whole new level by going on vacation with her.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The actress stopped by Conan this week and told the story of how her trip with Ava turned into a dream-vacation with Oprah Winfrey. She also gets real about sitting in the passenger seat while Oprah drove a buggy, which could have lead to some serious injuries.

SEE ALSO: 15 Times Niecy Nash’s Snatched Waist Gave Us Life!

Peep the video down below to hear Niecy tell it…

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

 

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Niecy Nash On How Her Dream Vacation Almost Led To Oprah Taking Her Life [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Sam Sylk Show Reality Hour
Sam Sylk Reality Hour: Does My Wife Want…
 47 mins ago
08.29.19
So Fowl: Future Claims He Put Chicken Sandwich…
 5 hours ago
08.29.19
The Plug: Kerry “Klassic” Abner, Manager of Urban…
 6 hours ago
08.29.19
Kobe Bryant Talks Shaquille O’Neal In Interview, Says…
 6 hours ago
08.29.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close