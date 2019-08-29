CLOSE
Aaliyah’s Wax Figure Officially Unveiled At Madame Tussauds Las Vegas

One of the most painful deaths that still haunts the entertainment industry is the passing of R&B icon Aaliyah Haughton. While her untimely death rocked the industry, fans, family and loved ones have been keeping her spirit and music alive. With a makeup collection in the bag and a fragrance created in her honor, Aaliyah will always be a part of our lives.

Now, the late singer’s family is honoring the late songstress with a wax figure at the infamous Madame Tussauds Museum in Las Vegas. The beautiful replica was revealed on Wednesday, August 21st, just a few days shy of the anniversary of her death.

😱💄The Try Again Video Makeup on Aaliyah’s wax figure using the new AR feature exclusively on the AaliyahApp whenever you visit Aaliyah’s figure at Madame Tussaud’s Vegas! . . Aaliyah was ahead of her time in her career, why should her wax figure be any different? Her figure is the first to have an AR feature! . . You can also have the Try Again makeup on yourself & Babygirl! . Use the hashtag: #ShowUsYourAaliyah whenever you use the AaliyahApp at Madame Tussauds with Aaliyah’s figure! Title your clip on the app with the hashtag! . . . . . . #Aaliyah #madametussauds #TussaudsVegas #madametussaudslasvegas #Aaliyahhaughton #aaliyahdanahaughton #aaliyahforever #aaliyahformac #ripaaliyah #aaliyahfans #aaliyahnation #teamaaliyah #aaliyahalways #aaliyahsangels #aaliyaharchives #app #applestore #appleapp #theshaderoom #blackgirlmagic #blackgirlstyle #melaninmagic #blackgirlsrock #90smusic #missyelliott #timbaland #balleralert

In a recent interview with Vibe Magazine, Aaliyah’s brother Rashad Haughton explains how the wax figure came about.

“I was involved in the process from the inception of the project,” Haughton tells Vibe Magazine. “The team at Madame Tussauds welcomed a collaborative effort in choosing the pose and look of my sister’s figure. They made sure my mother and I were comfortable and supported through an amazing but understandably emotional process.”

He continues, “One thing we made sure to include was all of my sister’s tattoos,” Haughton tells Vibe. “They are all quite hidden because my sister chose strategic places for them due to her on-camera film work. We know how devout and knowledgeable her fans are and the great artists at Madame Tussauds have no limitations to their abilities when it comes to detail.”

Paying homage to the iconic “Try Again” music video shot in the year 2000, the wax figure flaunts leather pants, the crystal bra and the choker set. The figure even highlighted Baby Girl’s tattoos for a true depiction of the beauty.

Madame Tussauds Las Vegas Studio Manager Adam Morey also revealed that Aaliyah’s  “Try Again” look was the obvious choice for her immortalization.  “It was clear right away it would be the ‘Try Again’ look for our Aaliyah figure,” he says via email statement. “The look has the sexy, edgy, timeless vibe we try to imbue in the Las Vegas attraction within all our creative choices.”

The statue is now open for public viewing at Madame Tussauds in the Venetian Las Vegas casino resort.

