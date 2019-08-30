Sam Sylk Reality Hour: Has My Boyfriend Turned Me Into a Stalker!?

There’s a thin line between love and hate but an even thinner line between trying to get with someone and being a stalker.

Do you know the difference between being a go getter and being a stalker?

Well this listener didn’t know what the thin line was so instead of even using a phone line she us a stream line and hit up Sam Sylk, radio host of The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK, during his Reality Hour segment by dropping a letter in his Facebook Message box to help her cross the line.

Check out what went down below

Dear Sam

My boyfriend and I broke up about 6 months ago and we have been seeing each other about once a week since. We have sex. I’ve seen pictures of him and another girl and asked him about it and he swears they are just friends. He tells me the break up was because he is dealing with some somethings and just needs to work it out on his own. He tells me he’s still in love with me and I love him as well. About a week ago he said he was going out of town for a couple of days. I asked if she was there and he lied and said no. I saw pictures later that week that she posted on her Facebook and told him I knew. He then blocked me on his Facebook and so did she and didn’t respond to my messages about the pictures. He refuses to say they are anything more than friends even to his mother. I just don’t know what to think. I want to get him completely back but I just don’t know how. Do you have any advice for me?