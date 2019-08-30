Beauty Advice: Tips For Growing Out Your Eyebrows And Lashes

When it comes to flaunting a flawless face, any makeup lover will tell you that eyebrows and lashes are easily part of the equation. Not only do they work to shape your face and create a dramatic effect, but on days when you’re doing the bare minimum, shapely eyebrows and full lashes are all you need!

While many makeup mavens who are not genetically blessed with the perfect eyebrows or lashes rely on makeup products to get the job done, there is a way to get your own into tip-top shape. You may be thinking about microblading but, to be honest, we’re looking to keep things simple and all-natural!

Read through to get some useful tips on how to take your barely-there eyebrows and lashes to a full and healthy state.

Castor oil is your best friend. High in omega-6 fatty acids, vitamin E and other minerals, this oil already works wonders in growing hair, so why wouldn’t it work on your eyebrows and lashes? Simply apply a few drops of castor oil (Jamaican Black Castor Oil is best) to the palm of your hands. Grab a clean spoolie and rub it in the oil in a circular motion. Dab on your hands to catch the excess and apply to your eyebrows and lashes. This method is best right before bedtime to give the oil time to work its magic. Aloe vera is not only for your hair. Natural methods always reign supreme when it comes to hair growth and aloe vera is no exception. Containing the compound aloenin, this plant promotes seamless hair growth. Peel the outer leaf of the aloe and scoop out the gel. You can add the gel to a blender with a few drops of castor oil and blend until you reach a watery consistency. Use a spoolie to apply the mixture to your brows and lashes. Refrigerate after each use. Avoid overplucking, over waxing and lash extensions. While these methods can seem like a quick fix to give you beautiful lashes and brows, the damage can be long-lasting. Give your self a break from these methods to start seeing a change in your hair growth. Skip moisturizers and creams. Let’s be clear, applying a moisturizer daily is recommended for hydrated skin. However, when applying your moisturizer of choice, it can clog your hair follicles. Apply your facial creams around your brows and lashes to maintain your hair’s natural breathing process for growth. Add a multivitamin to your diet. Multivitamins with biotin and vitamin B complex are great for promoting hair growth. Vitamin A and C are also great for blood and oxygen circulation to stimulate the hair follicles.

Beauty Advice: Tips For Growing Out Your Eyebrows And Lashes was originally published on hellobeautiful.com