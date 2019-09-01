CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Atlanta Rapper Cutty Cartel Of Jim Crow Has Passed Away

Rest in power to an ATL Hip-Hop legend.

Jim Crow - Crow's Nest album cover

Source: Epic / EPIC

Atlanta rapper Cutty Cartel, born Ricardo Lewis, of rap group Jim Crow has passed away.

 

Jim Crow consisted of Cutty Cartel, Polow Da Don and Mr. Mo.

News broke of Cutty’s passing after numerous ATL artists took to social media to express their condolences.

Wrote Lil Scrappy:

Dayum bro , I’mma def miss you Cutt you definitely taught me everything when I was a git and told me to stay down with this mursic shit and never hide from the world cause the world would end up hiding from me, I love u bro u one talented ass writing ass singing ass real ass nicca , I pray for strength and comfort for your fam and friends , I consider u a legend #RIPCUTTYCARTEL

Cutty’s cause of death is still unknown although he reportedly passed away in his sleep.

Rest In Power Cutty Cartel.

Atlanta Rapper Cutty Cartel Of Jim Crow Has Passed Away was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Put ‘Em To Work: R. Kelly’s Girlfriends Reportedly…
 10 hours ago
09.02.19
This Is The Best Hairstyle For Black Women…
 10 hours ago
09.02.19
Kevin Hart Suffers Major Back Injury In Car…
 11 hours ago
09.02.19
Bob Marley’s Son Seeks New Jersey Marijuana Dispensary
 23 hours ago
09.02.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close