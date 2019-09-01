CLOSE
Cardi B’s Netflix Show Finally Has a Release Date

Netflix and chill with Cardi B! Her hip hop competition reality show, Rhythm + Flow will drop on October 9th. Hosted by Cardi B, T.I., and Chance the Rapper. Netflix will release 10 episodes over a three week period. In week one the show will travel to Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta and Chicago. In week two the contestants will shoot music videos and battle. In the last three episodes will include the finale which will air October 23rd.

Source: vice.com

