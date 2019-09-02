CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Bob Marley’s Son Seeks New Jersey Marijuana Dispensary

The son of reggae legend Bob Marley and a Colorado firm are applying to open a medical marijuana dispensary in New Jersey. Rohan Marley and Colorado-based dispensary Lightshade plan to open a dispensary in Montclair. State officials recently announced that five cultivation, four vertically integrated, and 15 retail dispensary licenses would be granted. Rohan Marley raised his five children in South Orange. He said in a statement that his family in Jamaica has long advocated the medicinal benefits of marijuana.

(Source–The Root)

Bob Marley’s Son Seeks New Jersey Marijuana Dispensary was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Put ‘Em To Work: R. Kelly’s Girlfriends Reportedly…
 10 hours ago
09.02.19
This Is The Best Hairstyle For Black Women…
 10 hours ago
09.02.19
Kevin Hart Suffers Major Back Injury In Car…
 11 hours ago
09.02.19
Bob Marley’s Son Seeks New Jersey Marijuana Dispensary
 23 hours ago
09.02.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close