CLOSE
- Lifestyle
Home- Lifestyle

5 Scriptures To Make You More Joyful, Thankful And Blessed

Ferguson Residents Attend Sunday Service At Local Church

Source: Joshua Lott / Getty

via EEWMagazine/Marion Hall:

#1 “Be thankful in all circumstances, for this is God’s will for you who belong to Christ Jesus.” 1 Thessalonians 5:18 (NLT)

A favorable situation can cause a temporary mood spike, but it is the will of God for you to be consistently thankful and joyful—no matter the situation. Whether the season is calm or stressful, happy or sad, easy or difficult, stay in fellowship with God and remain steadfastly rooted in His word. This will strengthen and help you to do what pleases Him, which is being grateful in all circumstances.

 #2 “Praise the Lord! Oh give thanks to the Lord, for he is good, for his steadfast love endures forever! Psalm 106:1 (ESV)

 Don’t ever let a negative situation cause your tongue to complain rather than praise and thank God. Even though the goings-on of life aren’t always good, God is good all the time, and He remains worthy of our thanks. Let what comes out of your mouth reflect your understanding of this truth.

2019 BET Awards - Show

PHOTOS: Gospel Artists Brought Their ‘Sunday Best’ To BET Awards 2019!

6 photos Launch gallery

PHOTOS: Gospel Artists Brought Their ‘Sunday Best’ To BET Awards 2019!

Continue reading PHOTOS: Gospel Artists Brought Their ‘Sunday Best’ To BET Awards 2019!

PHOTOS: Gospel Artists Brought Their ‘Sunday Best’ To BET Awards 2019!

The BET Awards was full of great honors, tributes, fashion and more, but you already know what we loved most: seeing the hosts of the upcoming season of BET's Sunday Best perform together. Erica Campbell, Kirk Franklin, Jonathan McReynolds and Kelly Price took the show to church last night. In case you missed it: https://youtu.be/sWrb5nyKltU   See photos from their appearance the 2019 BET Awards below... RELATED: BET's 'Sunday Best' To Return To Television! RELATED: Where Are They Now: “Sunday Best” Contestants

5 Scriptures To Make You More Joyful, Thankful And Blessed was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Videos
Latest
Put ‘Em To Work: R. Kelly’s Girlfriends Reportedly…
 10 hours ago
09.02.19
This Is The Best Hairstyle For Black Women…
 10 hours ago
09.02.19
Kevin Hart Suffers Major Back Injury In Car…
 11 hours ago
09.02.19
Bob Marley’s Son Seeks New Jersey Marijuana Dispensary
 23 hours ago
09.02.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close