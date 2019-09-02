5 Scriptures To Make You More Joyful, Thankful And Blessed

via EEWMagazine/Marion Hall:

#1 “Be thankful in all circumstances, for this is God’s will for you who belong to Christ Jesus.” 1 Thessalonians 5:18 (NLT)

A favorable situation can cause a temporary mood spike, but it is the will of God for you to be consistently thankful and joyful—no matter the situation. Whether the season is calm or stressful, happy or sad, easy or difficult, stay in fellowship with God and remain steadfastly rooted in His word. This will strengthen and help you to do what pleases Him, which is being grateful in all circumstances.

#2 “Praise the Lord! Oh give thanks to the Lord, for he is good, for his steadfast love endures forever! Psalm 106:1 (ESV)

Don’t ever let a negative situation cause your tongue to complain rather than praise and thank God. Even though the goings-on of life aren’t always good, God is good all the time, and He remains worthy of our thanks. Let what comes out of your mouth reflect your understanding of this truth.

