Caught On Video: Woman Forced To Give Birth In Jail Alone Is Suing

Source: Denver Post / Getty

A woman who was forced to give birth in a Denver jail without any assistance or medical care while Denver authorities just stood by and watched is now suing.

In July of 2018, Diana Sanchez that had been in jail on a minor charge for cashing her sisters check that she had plead guilty to was alone bleeding and in pain in a cell on a concrete floor forced to give birth to her baby while Denver authorities watched from a far.  Denver authorities wouldn’t take her to a medical facility, allegedly they notified a nurse while they focused on processing other prisoners into jail.  The whole thing was caught on video.

After an internal affairs investigation Denver authorities determined that no one had did anything wrong, but you check out the video below and tell us what you think.

Warning this video is graphic in nature

