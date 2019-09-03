via Hallels:

The Faith-Based Movie “Overcomer”

defies expectation as it still reigns relatively strong in its second week of showing. Dropping from the #3 most watched movie across the nation to #5, the movie still earns a whooping $1.45 million domestically in its second Friday at the box office.

Last week, “Overcomer” grossed $8.14 million, landing it in third place behind “Angel Has Fallen” ($21.3 million) and “Good Boys” ($11.6 million) but ahead of “Hobbs and Shaw” ($8.068 million) and “The Lion King” ($8.065 million).

Movie “Overcomer” Remains Strong At The Box Office For A Second Week was originally published on praisecleveland.com