Incarcerated Women Inspires All-Female Audio Bible

via detriotpraisenetwork:

The Courage for Life (CFL) Bible is the first audio version of the God’s Word recorded with a diverse group of female voice actors reading the New Living Translation. The New Testament was launched this year, and author, speaker, and Bible teacher Ann White, is fundraising to help finish recording the Old Testament. (Source: Christianity Today)

White talked to Christianity Today about how the idea of an female-voiced Bible came about, how it speaks to both sexes and how her organization (CFL) plans to reach inmates across the country.

