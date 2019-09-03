CLOSE
- Lifestyle
Home- Lifestyle

Bebe Winans Talks About His New Book ‘Born For This: My Story in Music’

28th Annual NAACP Theatre Awards

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

via BCNN1:

Winans’ new book Born for This: My Story in Music is set to officially release Oct. 15, and it gives readers a much more in depth grasp of the renowned singer’s life and career.

“The book is a more broader view and understanding of my childhood and also when Cece and I left Detroit and joined up with Jim and Tammy Baker,” Winans told the AFRO in an exclusive interview recently at the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) convention.

CLICK HERE to read story

Ron Galella Archive - File Photos 2011

Star Transformation: Bebe Winans Over The Years

11 photos Launch gallery

Star Transformation: Bebe Winans Over The Years

Continue reading Star Transformation: Bebe Winans Over The Years

Star Transformation: Bebe Winans Over The Years

Bebe Winans Talks About His New Book ‘Born For This: My Story in Music’ was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Videos
Latest
Michael B. Jordan And Lupus LA Present 3rd Annual MBJAM19 - Arrivals
Toni Braxton Presents Her New Hairstyle and…New Skin?
 24 mins ago
09.03.19
Hot Girls Win The Summer In Megan Thee…
 3 hours ago
09.03.19
Brad Pitt Hits Up Kanye West’s Sunday Service…
 4 hours ago
09.03.19
Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” Is The No. 1 Song…
 4 hours ago
09.03.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close