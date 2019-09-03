Bebe Winans Talks About His New Book ‘Born For This: My Story in Music’

via BCNN1:

Winans’ new book Born for This: My Story in Music is set to officially release Oct. 15, and it gives readers a much more in depth grasp of the renowned singer’s life and career.

“The book is a more broader view and understanding of my childhood and also when Cece and I left Detroit and joined up with Jim and Tammy Baker,” Winans told the AFRO in an exclusive interview recently at the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) convention.

