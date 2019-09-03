CLOSE
Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles On Brother’s Arrest For Triple Murder: ‘My Heart Aches’

U.S. Gymnastics Championships 2019 - Day 4

Source: Jamie Squire / Getty

via fox8cleveland:

Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles releast a statement about the arrest of her brother in the murders of three people in a New Year’s Eve shooting in Cleveland.

In a post on Twitter, Biles wrote that she was “still having a hard time processing last weeks news.”

Investigators said Biles-Thomas fired that shots that killed Delvante Johnson, 19; Toshuan Banks, 21; and Devaughn Gibson, 23, when he walked into a house near Denison Ave. and W. 45th St. back on Dec. 31, 2018.

Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles On Brother’s Arrest For Triple Murder: ‘My Heart Aches’ was originally published on praisecleveland.com

