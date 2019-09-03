via Wkyc:
In the wake of Hurricane Dorian heading for the coast of Florida,
The American Red Cross is preparing to help those affected by Hurricane Dorian in any way they can, sending close to 2,000 volunteers from across country to assist families.
10 volunteers from Akron’s Pharmaceutical Red Cross will be in Alabama awaiting Dorian to see if it could make landfall, and if it does they’ll go to the danger zone wherever they’re needed armed with food, water, and other supplies.
Prayers Up For The Bahamas As Hurricane Dorian's Destruction Heads To The U.S.
Prayers Up For The Bahamas As Hurricane Dorian's Destruction Heads To The U.S.
A plea for help
LOCAL NEWS: VOLUNTEERS HEAD SOUTH TO HELP THOSE AFFECTED BY HURRICANE DORIAN was originally published on praisecleveland.com