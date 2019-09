via FirstLadyB:

Meagan Goode is once again defending her wardrobe choices to a fan, who felt her bikini pic was “inappropriate” for a pastor’s wife.

The actress, who is married to one of this blog’s favorite people, DeVon Franklin posted the pic from her Essence photo shoot when the female fan commented:

“aren’t you married to a pastor..this is cute but not appropriate.”

CLICK HERE to read full story

MEAGAN GOOD DEFENDS WARDROBE CHOICES “AGAIN” was originally published on praisecleveland.com