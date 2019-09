If you have any plans to travel to the UK next year maybe you will consider stopping by Whitney Houston’s hologram tour!

The show will include some of Whitney’s biggest hits.

There is expected to be a release of a Christmas song that was recorded by Houston.

Stay tuned for more!

Source: musicweek.com

Whitney Houston’s Hologram Going on Tour was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: