Hot Chicken Takeover Reveals Plant Based Menu Items

Columbus based restaurant Hot Chicken Takeover is jumping on the plant-based bandwagon with a new menu item!

Up until today Hot Chicken Takeover only offered Nashville hot chicken as a meat option on its menu, but now the restaurant has added a plant-based protein for its customers.  “Today we’re proud to share our new plant-based protein, Not Chicken, is available on our menus full time.”

Hot Chicken Takeover currently has three locations in Central Ohio including; North Market, Easton Gateway and Clintonville.

It is slated to open soon in Northeast Ohio with a location at Crocker Park in Westlake.

Hot Chicken Takeover Reveals Plant Based Menu Items was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

