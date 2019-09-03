Columbus based restaurant Hot Chicken Takeover is jumping on the plant-based bandwagon with a new menu item!
Up until today Hot Chicken Takeover only offered Nashville hot chicken as a meat option on its menu, but now the restaurant has added a plant-based protein for its customers. “Today we’re proud to share our new plant-based protein, Not Chicken, is available on our menus full time.”
Hot Chicken Takeover currently has three locations in Central Ohio including; North Market, Easton Gateway and Clintonville.
It is slated to open soon in Northeast Ohio with a location at Crocker Park in Westlake.
Hot Chicken Takeover Reveals Plant Based Menu Items was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com