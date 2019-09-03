Brad Pitt Hits Up Kanye West’s Sunday Service in Watts

Is Kanye West’s Sunday Service congregation going to become the new age Scientology? Probably not, but every week it seems like a new celebrity is gravitating towards his sermons and the latest is none other than Benjamin Button a.k.a. Brad Pitt.
TMZ is reporting that the Troy star decided to take in Kanye’s musical gospel over the weekend at a church parking lot in Watts, Los Angeles where he joined the likes of L.A. Reid, Big Boy, Adrienne Bailon, and Kardashian clan members Kourtney, Khloe, and Kendall.
From TMZ:
https://www.instagram.com/p/B14Ycd6hfZG/?utm_source=ig_embed
