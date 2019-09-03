Malik Yoba Thanks Fans After Saying He’s Trans Attracted, Gets Accused Of Soliciting Underage Trans Prostitutes

Malik Yoba turned heads last week after revealing that he is “trans attracted” and has endured an onslaught of comments both positive and negative. In the wake of the revelation, the veteran actor thanked fans for their support but is now facing allegations that he solicited underage trans prostitutes previously.

In an Instagram video, the Empire star reached out to his fans and checked detractors who aimed some words at his children for his choice.

“I apologize to my own children because my kids got some foul messages with folks thinking that it’s okay because you don’t understand something,” Yoba said via an Instagram video. “Just because you don’t understand something does not make it wrong or does not make people wrong. I don’t even understand all of it, but I’m willing to ask questions.”

A trans woman by the name of Mariah Lopez Ebony has since come forth to accuse the actor of soliciting her services when she was 13 and again at 16, blasting Yoba for confusing his love of trans women.

Yoba has yet to answer the allegations.

Photo: WENN

