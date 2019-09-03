Cardi B Flaunts Bejeweled Ponytail Slay For Made In America Festival

When it comes to showing up and showing out with a head-turning mane slay, Cardi B never disappoints. Not one to shy away from taking risks in the hair department, the Bronx rapper has done it all! From mermaid hues, blunt bob’s, neon units and everything in between, the “Press” femcee has been giving us look after look to emulate.

Now, the beauty has showed out with yet another mane move that we wouldn’t mind adding to our must-try list! Over the weekend, Cardi headlined the Made In America Festival looking gorgeous as usual. She stepped out rocking a chic multicolored jumpsuit with crystal detailing and cutouts. While the ensemble of choice turned heads with ease, her hair is what really caught our attention.

Cardi took the classic half-up-half-down hairstyle to the next level. The star flaunted her tresses in a swooped bang and high ponytail. Her sleek pony featured bejeweled detailing that wrapped around her hair and covered the crown of her head for a gorgeous pop of color. Topping off the look with curly tresses cascading down her back, this look is everything and more.

Like her or not, you have to admit that Cardi never misses the mark when it comes to the hair game. Her go-to stylist, Tokyo Stylez, loves the fact that her free spirit gives him no limitations to creating a look we love.

“I love it,” Tokyo Stylez tells PEOPLE Magazine. “She’s not scared of trying new stuff. That is what keeps me fresh and keeps my mind going. It is all about revamping and redoing yourself.”

And that is pretty much what Cardi does with every look. Even if we take a quick flashback to her gorgeous sleek mane at the 2019 MTV VMA’s, her green waist-length tresses at her Fashion Nova collection release party or her pretty purple pixie cut, the star always reinvents herself with a gorgeous look.

We can’t wait to see the next look Cardi and her team will put together! Knowing her flair for the dramatics, a floor-length slay may be next on the list!

BEAUTIES: Do you plan on trying out this pretty mane slay? Let us know in the comments down below!

