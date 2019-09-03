LOCAL NEWS: Browns Fridges from Bud Light Sell Out at Pop-Up Store Within Three Hours!!!

The Cleveland Browns have teamed up with Bud Light to not only bring back the popular Victory Fridges, but also open up a pop-up store on Cleveland’s West Side for two days to sell them.

Now, the store, known as B.L. and Browns Appliance Super Store, has officially sold all of the fridges almost three hours after it first opened. Fans lined up around the corner from it’s W. 25th Street location to try and get their hands on them before they ran out.

To see if there are more Victory Fridges tomorrow, here are the hours, according to News5Cleveland.com:

B.L. and Browns Appliance Super Store officially opened at 1 p.m. Tuesday, and will remain open until 9 p.m. Tuesday, and from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, and sold only replicas of Bud Light Victory Fridges, which were distributed to bars around the Cleveland area last year, and only opened once the Browns ended their losing streak by winning against the Jets on Sept. 20, 2018.

Kicking off the grand opening was a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring Browns players and WWE wrestler The Miz among others.

If you still want to purchase the fridges, here’s what you have to do:

You can still buy a fridge online but have to go to the store in order to make the purchase.

Would you go tomorrow for a fridge?

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Duane Prokop and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of YouTube and WEWS News 5 Cleveland