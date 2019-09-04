CLOSE
Fix It Jesus, Now Taco Tuesday!?

First The Real Housewife that everybody loves to hate, Phaedra Parks, allegedly trademarked ‘Fix It Jesus’, something that we have all heard our Madea’s say growing up.  Now the phrase ‘Taco Tuesday’ that all our taco lovers have been hearing forever may be getting trademarked as well.

Word on the street is that LeBron James is looking to up his ante by trade marking ‘Taco Tuesday‘ because of his hilarious Instagram Taco Tuesday Improv-mercials, that his followers look forward to him doing every Tuesday.

I guess the question is, well actually two:  Wouldn’t you think that somebody would have “COINED” that phrase a long time ago?  Should people be allowed to trademark phrases that have been being passed around for ages?

Check out the video below then give us your thoughts.

