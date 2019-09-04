CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Hall Of Famer Lisa Leslie Makes History With BIG3 Championship Win

The New Celebrity Apprentice Episode 5 as seen on NBC.

Source: Supplied by WENN.com / WENN

Season 3 of Ice Cube’s iconic BIG3 has just ended and basketball legend Lisa Leslie’s history-making win with the Triplets has everyone talking!

This season as inaugural partners of the BIG3, Toyota wanted to highlight the amazing work of the female trailblazers within the league. Lisa Leslie is the BIG3’s second consecutive female Coach of the Year. Coach Leslie recently joined Toyota for the Women of BIG3 Power Lunch and panel discussion, sharing the importance of strong work ethics and giving back to the community. We love to see it!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Hall Of Famer Lisa Leslie Makes History With BIG3 Championship Win was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Lewk Of The Week: Justine Skye Stuns In…
 2 hours ago
09.04.19
Too Easy: Serena Williams Dispatches Opponent In 44…
 3 hours ago
09.04.19
20 items
Jeezy And Jeannie Mai Make It Official In…
 3 hours ago
09.04.19
Bag Collection: Ezekiel Elliott Is The Highest-Paid Running…
 4 hours ago
09.04.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close