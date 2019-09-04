KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN: READY TO INTRODUCE HER KIDS TO GOD

via FirstLadyB:
On her blog…Kourtney is asking her Pastors Chad and Julia Veach for some ideas on how to teach your children about religion without forcing your own beliefs on them.
Pastor Chad talked about taking regular moments like getting ready for bed and asking your child, “Hey, is there a friend you want to pray for or anybody at your school going through a hard time?”
'The Wood' Turns 20: Look At The Cast Now
De'Aundrae Bonds
Telma Hopkins
Trent Cameron
3 of 17View this post on Instagram
Actor #TrentCameron and @msjuicyrsms #OnSet #MoloInTheCity #Podcast #Season2Finale #Ep13 #WheresMolo #MsJuicy #MsJuicyBaby #LittleWomenAtlanta #SuedeLounge #Atlanta #CfDavisPhotography #HowIviewOurWorld #iShotThis #EntertainmentPhotography #RobertAnthonyManagement @abdquadir1 @MoloInTheCityPodcast @RobertAnthonyManagement @cfdavisphotos All rights reserved.
Antwon Tanner
Dawnn Lewis
La'Myia Good
Patricia Belcher
LisaRaye McCoy
Tamala Jones
Sanaa Lathan
Duane Finley
11 of 17
Richard T. Jones
Malinda Williams
Sean Nelson
14 of 17
Omar Epps
Taye Diggs
Christina Milian
