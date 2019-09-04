CLOSE
KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN: READY TO INTRODUCE HER KIDS TO GOD

On her blog…Kourtney is asking her Pastors  Chad and Julia Veach for some ideas on how to teach your children about religion without forcing your own beliefs on them.

Pastor Chad talked about taking regular moments like getting ready for bed and asking your child, “Hey, is there a friend you want to pray for or anybody at your school going through a hard time?”

