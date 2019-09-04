KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN: READY TO INTRODUCE HER KIDS TO GOD

via FirstLadyB:

On her blog…Kourtney is asking her Pastors Chad and Julia Veach for some ideas on how to teach your children about religion without forcing your own beliefs on them.

Pastor Chad talked about taking regular moments like getting ready for bed and asking your child, “Hey, is there a friend you want to pray for or anybody at your school going through a hard time?”

