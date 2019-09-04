CLOSE
KANYE WEST RELEASING A GOSPEL ALBUM?

via FirstLadyB:

His church is growing!! and is Kanye getting ready to reelase a Church CD???

If Kim Kardashian’s Instagram post is right, Kanye West is about to bless us with his first Gospel album.

“Jesus Is King” would be Kanye West’s ninth solo album if this is true. The spiritual nature of the album is evident in a track list listed on a sheet of paper: “Selah,” “Baptized,” “God Is,” “Sweet Jesus,” “Sunday,” “Through The Valley.”

And it looks like we will get to hear “Jesus Is King” at the end of September.

CLICK HERE to read story

 

