via news5:

Recently Browns Wide Receiver Odell Beckham Jr made a donation to an area football team so they can get back on the gridiron.

The Chaney High School football team in Youngstown was dissolved in 2010.

They are making their return to the gridiron this season.

The team came up to visit the Browns on Tuesday, when Beckham surprised them with new Nike Air Max 720s.

LOCAL NEWS: Odell Beckham Jr. Surprises Football Team With New Gear was originally published on praisecleveland.com

