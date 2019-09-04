via EEWMagazine/Mariah Leslie:

Last month, actress Lela Rochon’s film director husband, Antoine Fuqua, was photographed locking lips with another woman in Italy, and the story went viral.

Not wanting to get caught up in the fray, the 55-year-old, whose fame peaked in the 90s, deactivated her Instagram page. But over the weekend, she resurfaced with a simple message: “God is good.”

Actress Lela Rochon Is Back On Social Media was originally published on praisecleveland.com