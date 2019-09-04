CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Actress Lela Rochon Is Back On Social Media

Premiere Of OWN's "David Makes Man" - Arrivals

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

via EEWMagazine/Mariah Leslie:

Last month, actress Lela Rochon’s film director husband, Antoine Fuqua, was photographed locking lips with another woman in Italy, and the story went viral.

Not wanting to get caught up in the fray, the 55-year-old, whose fame peaked in the 90s, deactivated her Instagram page. But over the weekend, she resurfaced with a simple message: “God is good.”

CLICK HERE to read story

TV One

Our Favorite Black Female Leads From the '90s and the 00's Are STILL Gorgeous

33 photos Launch gallery

Our Favorite Black Female Leads From the '90s and the 00's Are STILL Gorgeous

TV One Continue reading Our Favorite Black Female Leads From the ’90s and the 00’s Are STILL Gorgeous

Our Favorite Black Female Leads From the '90s and the 00's Are STILL Gorgeous

Actress Lela Rochon Is Back On Social Media was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Videos
Latest
Lewk Of The Week: Justine Skye Stuns In…
 2 hours ago
09.04.19
Too Easy: Serena Williams Dispatches Opponent In 44…
 3 hours ago
09.04.19
20 items
Jeezy And Jeannie Mai Make It Official In…
 3 hours ago
09.04.19
Bag Collection: Ezekiel Elliott Is The Highest-Paid Running…
 4 hours ago
09.04.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close