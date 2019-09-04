Actress Lela Rochon Is Back On Social Media

via EEWMagazine/Mariah Leslie:
Last month, actress Lela Rochon’s film director husband, Antoine Fuqua, was photographed locking lips with another woman in Italy, and the story went viral.
Not wanting to get caught up in the fray, the 55-year-old, whose fame peaked in the 90s, deactivated her Instagram page. But over the weekend, she resurfaced with a simple message: “God is good.”
Our Favorite Black Female Leads From the '90s and the 00's Are STILL Gorgeous
33 photos Launch gallery
Our Favorite Black Female Leads From the '90s and the 00's Are STILL Gorgeous
1. Karyn ParsonsSource:Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images 1 of 33
2. Tia Mowry HardrictSource:Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic 2 of 33
3. Dawnn LewisSource:Paul Archuleta/Getty Images 3 of 33
4. BrandySource:Paras Griffin/Getty Images 4 of 33
5. Elise NealSource:Steve Granitz/WireImage 5 of 33
6. Whoopi GoldbergSource:Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures 6 of 33
7. Lynn WhitfieldSource:Leon Bennett/FilmMagic 7 of 33
8. Angela BassettSource:Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Essence 8 of 33
9. Tichina ArnoldSource:Leon Bennett/Getty Images 9 of 33
10. Sheryl Lee RalphSource:Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images 10 of 33
11. Yvette Nicole BrownSource:George Pimentel/WireImage 11 of 33
12. Holly Robinson PeeteSource:Steven Ferdman/Getty Images 12 of 33
13. Queen LatifahSource:Steve Granitz/WireImage 13 of 33
14. MC LyteSource:LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images 14 of 33
15. Regina KingSource:Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic 15 of 33
16. Mari MorrowSource:Paul Archuleta/Getty Images 16 of 33
17. Gabrielle UnionSource:Toronto International Film Festival 2018Charley Gallay/Getty Images for AT&T and DIRECTV 17 of 33
18. Halle BerrySource:Steve Granitz/WireImage 18 of 33
19. Meagan GoodSource:Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic 19 of 33
20. Regina HallSource:Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic 20 of 33
21. Vivica A. FoxSource:Bennett Raglin/Getty Images 21 of 33
22. Lela RochonSource:Paul Archuleta/Getty Images 22 of 33
23. Garcelle BeauvaisSource:JB Lacroix/WireImage 23 of 33
24. Robin GivensSource:Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Essence 24 of 33
25. Jenifer LewisSource:Frazer Harrison/Getty Images 25 of 33
26. Sanaa LathanSource:Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic 26 of 33
27. Lisa RayeSource:JB Lacroix/WireImage 27 of 33
28. Tatyana AliSource:heo Wargo/Getty Images for AHA 28 of 33
29. Nia LongSource:Araya Diaz/Getty Images 29 of 33
30. Jada Pinkett SmithSource:Steve Granitz/WireImage 30 of 33
31. Tamera Mowry HousleySource:Michael Tran/FilmMagic 31 of 33
32. Loretta DevineSource:Gregg DeGuire/WireImage 32 of 33
33. Jackee HarrySource:Gregg DeGuire/WireImage 33 of 33
Actress Lela Rochon Is Back On Social Media was originally published on praisecleveland.com