Sam Sylk Reality Hour: Is He A Germaphobe or Is He Cheating On Me!?

Whenever a relationship goes bad, there is a time that we all reflect on what happened. Were there any signs that we missed? Was our partner too clean? Did they take too many showers?

Sounds crazy, nah!?

Well a young lady with a water proof cellie has been hiding in her mans steamy shower trying to figure out why he is feeling the need to be so clean, so she hit up Sam Sylk, radio host of The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK, during his Reality Hour segment by dropping a letter in his Facebook Message box to see if she need to take a cold shower herself.

Did Sam offer this couple a towel? Find out below

Dear Sam Every time my husband leaves the house lately when he returns he takes a shower. Also he has been falling asleep watching TV in the living room and staying there all night. He always has an excuse for these things and other than these strange things I didn’t have any proof. So I decided to hit the location on my cell phone to track him. I drove to where it said he was and he was getting in the car and seen me. Now he is talking about leaving me because he says I’m insecure, so he has been staying with his mom. All of these things started going on after I recovered from a hysterectomy. He won’t talk to me. What can I do?

