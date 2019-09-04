CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Sam Sylk Reality Hour: Is He A Germaphobe or Is He Cheating On Me!?

sam sylk web features

Source: sam sylk web features / CS

Whenever a relationship goes bad, there is a time that we all reflect on what happened.  Were there any signs that we missed?  Was our partner too clean?  Did they take too many showers?

Sounds crazy, nah!?

Well a young lady with a water proof cellie has been hiding in her mans steamy shower trying to figure out why he is feeling the need to be so clean, so she  hit up Sam Sylk, radio host of The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK, during his Reality Hour segment by dropping a letter in his Facebook Message box to see if she need to take a cold shower herself.

Did Sam offer this couple a towel?  Find out below

Dear Sam

Every time my husband leaves the house lately when he returns he takes a shower. Also he has been falling asleep watching TV in the living room and staying there all night. He always has an excuse for these things and other than these strange things I didn’t have any proof. So I decided to hit the location on my cell phone to track him. I drove to where it said he was and he was getting in the car and seen me. Now he is talking about leaving me because he says I’m insecure, so he has been staying with his mom. All of these things started going on after I recovered from a hysterectomy. He won’t talk to me. What can I do?

- Relationships , advice , dating , Love , marriage , radio , Radio Show , Reality Hour , Reality Rewind , Sam Sylk , Sam Sylk Show

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Sam Sylk
Sam Sylk Reality Hour: Is He A Germaphobe…
 34 mins ago
09.04.19
18 items
Hatin’ Much? Azealia Banks Is Dead Wrong For…
 2 hours ago
09.04.19
13 items
Bey Day: 13 Times Beyonce Slayed Us Effortlessly
 2 hours ago
09.04.19
Audemars Piguet celebrates 25 years of Royal Oak Offshore with Rankin and LeBron James
Fix It Jesus, Now Taco Tuesday!?
 14 hours ago
09.03.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close